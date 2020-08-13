Rachel Cook Shows Some Skin In Torn Jeans & A Bikini Top As She Praises The Earth’s Beauty

Model Rachel Cook shared two new photos on her Instagram page Thursday afternoon that generated a lot of heat among her followers. The pair of photos showed a gorgeous landscape in the background, but what Rachel showcased of herself garnered plenty of praise.

Rachel teased via the tag on her photo and in her caption that this was for her online magazine Nirvana. It seemed that fans could see more revealing shots there, but these Instagram uploads were plenty saucy for many of those who regularly show their appreciation for her flawless figure.

In both photos, Rachel wore a light-blue pair of Levi’s jeans. They were torn across her bum, and it appeared that this was a pair that also made an appearance on her page last January.

That older photo featured Rachel in a similar pose, showcasing her pert derriere. When she originally shared these particular jeans with her supporters, she teasingly asked her fans if they were still wearable. Obviously, she decided they were, and it looked like the tear across the cheek of her booty was even more revealing now.

The 25-year-old model wore what appeared to be a basic black bikini top and a blond wig. She was photographed at an angle that highlighted her fit physique and flawless tanned skin. She seemed to arch her back slightly to accentuate her curvy backside and she threw a sultry gaze over her shoulder toward the photographer.

“Absolutely stunning,” one person commented.

The second photo in Rachel’s Instagram post appeared to be the same snapshot as the first one, just showing her full figure rather than a cropped view. She added bulky hiking boots to her ensemble and noted in her caption that she was thankful to have the chance to explore the beauty of the Earth.

Nearly 30,000 of Rachel’s 2.7 million followers liked this sultry set of snapshots during the first hour they were live on her page. More than 200 people commented as well as fans praised her incredible physique and the stunning scenery behind her.

“You are just like the gorgeous nature,” someone said.

“Always breath taking!!” another person shared.

“An Angel in paradise,” read another note.

This blond wig has popped up in quite a few of Rachel’s posts in recent weeks. Every once in awhile she sticks with her natural, short brunette locks and most people rave over how adorable the style is.

However, as she’s still growing her hair out again, she seems to love the opportunity to change things up, much like she’s often done with this blond bob. Everybody appears to love whatever style Rachel goes with, especially when she shows off her fit physique as she did in this case.