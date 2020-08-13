Savannah Chrisley Flaunts Killer Legs In Sexy, ‘Risky Business’ Look

Savannah Chrisley showed off her sexy side in a smoking hot new post that was added to her Instagram page on Wednesday. The black and white image captured Savannah in a sexy top and no pants.

In the photo, Savannah posed on a balcony that overlooked some trees. The wall beside her was constructed of bricks while the perimeter was lined with a black iron fence that had matching spindles. She posed near the back of the space and gazed into the camera with a sultry stare. The blond bombshell turned her head to the side and bent one leg in front of her as if she was about to take a step. Savannah went barefoot, which gave her look a casual feel.

The Chrisley Knows Best star opted for a hot look that channeled Tom Cruise in his hit film, Risky Business. She rocked an oversized, white, button-down shirt that hit a few inches above her knee and allowed her to show off her killer legs. Savannah opted to go pantsless for the photo, making for an NSFW look that was hard to ignore. The shirt featured a collar, and Savannah left the first few buttons undone, showcasing her collarbones. The sleeves of her garment had a three-quarter length design, and she grabbed the middle of her top to keep it closed.

Savannah kept her accessories simple, wearing a dainty necklace around her neck. The reality star also rocked a pair of large diamond earrings that gave her look just the right amount of bling. She styled her short, blond locks in a deep side part with half of her hair tucked behind her ear and the front of her hair swept across her forehead.

In the caption of the image, Savannah tagged her photographer and her makeup artist to credit them for the sexy look. The image accrued over 55,000 likes and 300-plus comments within hours of being posted. Many of the social media star’s fans were quick to applaud her figure and a few more used emoji instead of words.

“You look Absolutely Stunning!” one fan commented on the sizzling shot.

“You’re so pretty and im naming my baby girl after you im now 37 weeks pregnant and Savannah is such a beautiful name,” another Instagrammer added with a single red heart emoji.

“Gorgeous, Happy Belated Birthday Leo lady!!!” one more exclaimed.

“You won the genetic lottery, kid!” a fourth fan added, including a few flames.