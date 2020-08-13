Chrissy Teigen Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen hinted at some big news in the music video for husband John Legend’s latest single, “Wild,” on Thursday. At the end of the romantic video, the model-turned-chef could be seen standing on a beach in Legend’s arms. Together, the two of them cradled her stomach, suggesting that she may be pregnant with their third child.

Neither Teigen nor Legend have confirmed the news of another child. However, she did retweet a tweet from Vevo that teased the video would have a “beautiful surprise.”

At the time of the video’s release on August 13, Teigen cryptically tweeted a heart face emoji. Fans quickly rushed to the replies section to share their excitement over her potential pregnancy.

“Can I tell you how loud I just squeaked????? Am I picking up what your putting down here??” one fan wrote with a screenshot of the video’s final scene.

“I gasped SO loud at the end. Pleaseee tell us it’s true!? The music video was beautiful,” another user added.

Many fans noted that she appeared to have a slight baby bump in the final scene. She wore a white off-the-shoulder dress with a loose layer of fabric at the top. The lower half of the dress hung a bit closer to her tummy. The camera zoomed in as the parents gently touched Teigen’s tummy.

The song, which features Gary Clark Jr., is a passionate ode to the “All of Me” singer’s six years with Teigen. The couple’s two children, daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, are also featured in its video. The family could be seen strolling by the water as they looked out to the ocean.

Other scenes in the video include the couple taking a drive in a convertible down an empty road, kissing passionately on an outdoor bed, and dipping into a pool.

“I wanna drive you wild, wild, wild. I wanna love you for miles and miles,” Legend sang passionately in the tune.

Fans have been hoping to see another addition to the adorable family since last August, when the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit face shared a photo of the whole clan on her Instagram page. One person commented that they’d love to see a third child in the mix. Teigen replied by saying she wanted to wait “a few years,” according to Us Weekly.

Both Miles and Luna were conceived via in vitro fertilization. In the past, Teigen has opened up about her struggles during pregnancy and her experience with postpartum depression.

“IVF makes you really appreciate that, my God, this is a miracle. There are so many different factors that go into being able to conceive a baby. The process really makes you appreciate that,” the cookbook author said in a 2018 interview with The Cut.

That same year, she revealed that she had been debating with herself over wanting more children. She shared that her husband wants “however many kids” she wants, but she was not sure at the time if she was ready for more.

“I really love having two, but I think when I’m 70, I’ll look back and say, ‘Oh, I wish I had more,” she stated.