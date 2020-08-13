Anllela Sagra Posts Flirty Topless Video In Sizzling Instagram Update

Colombian fitness model Anllela Sagra sent pulses racing with her most recent Instagram post, thrilling her 11.7 million dedicated followers. The stunning brunette shared a quick video that left little to the imagination, which racked up almost 160,000 views in the first hour after it went live.

She wore an itty-bitty pair of high-waisted denim shorts with a light wash. The bottoms of the garment were rolled up a few inches to make them even shorter, displaying the alluring creases between her cheeks and shapely upper thighs.

She also wore pushed-down athletic socks and a pair of white high top sneakers with what appeared to be feathered detailing attached to the ends of the outside laces.

Anllela turned her behind to the camera in the clip, flaunting her killer booty and long, toned legs. Anllela balanced on her tiptoes for most of the video, activating the muscles in her thighs and calves to show off their incredible definition.

Her wild mane of dark hair spilled all the way down her naked back, grazing the top of her rear end and blowing gently in the breeze.

She posed standing on a cement sidewalk at the edge of a white building, facing a decorative stone pillar that appeared to be one of many, perhaps lining a walkway, visible to her left. Above that, a quick peek of the leafy top of a tree disappeared behind a truck driving by in the distant background.

At the beginning of the clip, she had both arms crossed over the front of her chest, covering her bare bust. The outstretched fingers of both hands hugged the sides of her rib cage. She shifted her weight back and forth between her toes and gazed off-camera across one shoulder, showing just her profile.

A quick video cut then displayed Anllela in the same position, but showed her actively turning toward the camera. One slender arm reached out to her side, and she brought it closer to her body as she rotated her shoulders in the direction of the viewer.

Her left arm began at the crown of her head, running her fingers through some errant strands of her long hair, before she brought it down next to her body, blocking the view of her breast.

She finished the pose with her arm bent, and her hand relaxed near her face. She tilted her chin up and looked directly at the camera with a sultry expression.

Anllela chose the song “Turn Over” by the artist Kartell as the musical background for the post.