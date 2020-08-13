Vicky Aisha Nearly Spills Out Of The Bottom Of Her Bikini Top In Steamy Instagram Update

Australian tattoo model Vicky Aisha tantalized fans with a cleavage-flaunting Instagram update on Thursday, sharing three steamy bikini shots that saw her nearly bursting out the bottom of her top. The curvy beauty looked smoking-hot in a skimpy tie-dye pink swimsuit that flaunted all of her voluptuous assets, particularly spotlighting her bountiful chest.

The two-piece included a halterneck top featuring teeny ruched cups of a unique shape. They were similar to a half-moon and barely contained her buxom curves, causing her bosom to almost spill out. The cups were widely spaced apart, exposing her cleavage. A thin string kept them in place, running across the middle of her chest and forming a triangle with the spaghetti straps going around her neck.

The look was complete with minuscule bottoms that tied on her hips. The ruched number dipped dangerously low in the front, boasting a plunging, U-shaped waistline that bared her tummy. The item had no trouble showing off her hips and thighs thanks to its insane high cut, and had thin side straps that were pulled high on her waist, accentuating her hourglass frame.

Vicky pulled up her golden tresses into a set of double buns, leaving a pair of tendrils to frame her face. She brushed one of them behind her ear, showing off her industrial piercing and multiple hoop earrings. She rocked her customary nose ring, topping off her look with a whimsical makeup that added to her playful, flirty vibe.

The 28-year-old posed in an indoor paddling pool, putting on a provocative display for the camera. The first pic captured her from the waist up, keeping all of the attention on her generous chest. Vicky appeared to be squeezing her bosom in between her arms, tilting her head to the side as she fixed the lens with a sultry gaze and parted her lips in a seductive way. The second snap was a half-body shot and saw the busty blonde posing with her hands tucked behind her back. She seemed to be on her knees, flaunting her bombshell curves with a coy smile on her face. In the third and final pic, Vicky parted her legs and raised one knee, showing off her strong, curvy thigh. Her sleeve tattoos were also on display, as was the ink decorating her hip and midsection.

The sizzling blonde didn’t hesitate to get wet for the shoot, judging by the water droplets that clung to her breasts, midriff, and the back of her thigh. In her caption, Vicky asked fans to choose their favorite pic among the set, reeling in an overwhelming response from her admirers.

“How can one choose? They’re all fire,” one person commented on her post, adding a string of flattering emoji.

“Don’t have a favourite [sic] all of your photos are great,” agreed a second Instagrammer.

“I love all of them [heart, fire, and heart-eyes emoji] lets [sic] go swimming soon,” chimed in a third fan.

Followers showered the Aussie beauty with praise, complimenting her curvaceous figure and gorgeous body art.

“Perfection [three hearts] i can look ať you everyday,” penned one of her devotees, leaving a kiss-mark emoji.

The sweltering update racked up more than 16,930 likes and 330 comments, all within the first two hours of going live on the platform. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vicky showcased the back view of the daring bikini in a pair of photos shared the day before, reeling in 36,170 likes from her eager audience.