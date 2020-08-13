Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Shapely Thighs In Tiny Pink Spandex

Tammy Hembrow put on another sexy display for her 11.4 million followers by sharing a hot new post. The August 13 update was composed of two new images that showed her in a sexy workout set.

The first image in the series showed Tammy posed with her body in profile. She was in the middle of a gym where she was surrounded by purple weight equipment. A large metal duct lined the ceiling above her, and a few flat-screen televisions were hung from the wall.

Tammy held a blender bottle in one hand and tugged at her waistband with the opposite hand while she flaunted her killer figure in a two-piece set that accentuated her curves.

On her upper-half, the fitness coach rocked a sports bra that possessed a light pink hue. She added a gray sweatshirt over her bra that was cropped and showcased her defined abs. The upper left corner of the top was embroidered with the Notre Dame Swimming team logo in the school’s colors.

Tammy rocked a pair of tiny spandex on her lower half, and like her bra, they boasted a bright color that popped against her tanned skin. The model wore the waistband of the garment rolled, and the body of the shorts were tight on her legs. Thanks to the piece’s short cut, it allowed her to flaunt her shapely thighs.

Tammy styled her platinum blond locks with a deep side part, and her hair fell messily over her back.

The second image in the series showed Tammy in the same gym, but her pose was slightly altered. The social media influencer grabbed the blender bottle with her bubblegum pink manicured nails and focused her attention in front of her. She gathered some of her locks in her right hand as she looked down at her bottle.

In the caption of the image, the social media influencer plugged Women’s Best and shared her love for their new flavor, Strawberry Lemonade. The post has accrued over 164,000 likes and 700-plus comments from her fans. Most gushed over her fit figure and a few more chimed in with emoji instead of words.

“Wow Beautiful and great eyes. Body on fleek,” one follower complimented.

“You be killing them sis. God bless you,” a second social media user added with the addition of a few flames.

“I should sue you for making my self esteem this low,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“You look stunning,” one more fan added alongside a few red hearts.