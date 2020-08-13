Michelle Obama Speaks Out Regarding Kamala Harris Being Named Joe Biden’s Running Mate

'Kamala Harris may be the first, but she won’t be the last,' wrote Michelle Obama.

Former first lady Michelle Obama took to Instagram on Thursday, August 13, to share her excitement about the recent news that Kamala Harris was named Joe Biden’s running mate for the 2020 Presidential Election. Obama included two snapshots of Harris and discussed the importance of this historic decision.

Harris is a senator from California and a former Attorney General. If Biden does beat President Donald Trump in the upcoming election, she will be the first female vice president the United States has ever had. The former first lady wrote that she thinks Harris is more than up to the task and made it clear that she will be cheering Harris on from the sidelines as events unfold.

The first snapshot in the post was a current photo of Harris with her arms around two young Black girls. The second photo was of Harris as a child, alongside her mother. She was born to immigrant parents from India and Jamaica.

Obama explained that many women of color grow up without seeing other women that look like them reaching their career goals or earning positions of power.

“You get used to it, even as a little girl—opening the newspaper, turning on the TV, and hardly ever seeing anyone who looks like you. You train yourself to not get your hopes up. And sometimes it’s a battle just to keep telling yourself that you might deserve more.”

She went on, writing that because of this historic decision, all young girls and particularly those of color, will be able to see that they too can accomplish their dreams.

“I’ve been thinking about all those girls growing up today who will be able to take it for granted that someone who looks like them can grow up to lead a nation like ours. Because @KamalaHarris may be the first, but she won’t be the last,” she wrote.

She concluded the post by encouraging fans and followers to embrace this significant moment which serves as a milestone for women. She also encouraged Harris to give it her all.

In 2019, Harris started her own presidential campaign but eventually pulled out due to insufficient funding. She will now have a second chance to partake in what is sure to be a dramatic election season.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Harris was among a few different individuals that were considered for the role. Other names discussed as potential candidates included Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, and Gretchen Whitmer. It was known for months that Biden would be picking a female.