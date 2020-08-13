Instagram Model Julia Muniz Flaunts Her Curvy Booty In A Thong Bikini For Latest Video Update

Instagram model Julia Muniz put her athletic figure on display in a steamy video in her latest upload. For the clip, she rocked a striped thong bikini that showcased her fit frame and curvy backside.

The Brazlian beauty – who has amassed a large following thanks to her surfing skills – was once again near water for this post. She was filmed walking in a sandy area surrounded by a picturesque rocky terrain. Muniz rocked a striped two-piece from Pennyland swimwear. It had brown, burgundy, gold, and white colors, with a sleeved valley top that knotted in the middle and left her chest exposed. There were matching thong bottoms that had thin strings which tied on the sides and accentuated her booty.

SZA’s track “Garden (Say It Like Dat)” played over the footage. Muniz had her long dark hair straight down at the beginning of the vid as she was recorded adjusting her bottoms. The 21-year-old turned her back to the camera and walked on the sand. This gave viewers a clear shot of her defined derriere and toned legs. She knelt down near the water in the next portion of the video and wrung out her hair.

The model was then recorded basking in the sun while she sat on some rocks. This showed off the front of her bathing suit. Muniz had her hair tied up in a bun and kept her eyes closed. Fans were treated to an eyeful of her cleavage and flat stomach in the revealing top. The footage ended with Muniz flashing a smile at the lens.

For the caption, the surfer mentioned the shoot having an ’80s aesthetic. She tagged the swimwear company and added a butterfly emoji before uploading the video on Thursday. Many of Muniz’s 751,000 Instagram followers noticed the sunny clip, and more than 20,000 showed their approval by hitting the “like” button. She received nearly 170 comments. Her husband – well-known surfer Jack Robinson – replied with chocolate emoji. Fans flooded the comment section with compliments in both English and Portuguese.

“This suit on you,” model Ellen Decker wrote.

“True beauty,” an admirer replied while adding a fire emoji.

“Wow wow wow,” another commented.

“How are u even real?” one follower asked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month Muniz flaunted her assets in a small white bikini. It had small triangle cups with gold and green crochet edges. The Brazilian was on the shore of a beach as she scintillated fans with the two-photo set that earned almost 54,000 likes.