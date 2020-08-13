Friday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ava’s Ready For A Night To Remember

During Friday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers hint that some wild shenanigans may go down at Wyndemere. It is finally time for Ava Jerome’s big portrait unveiling and it seems certain that there are some significant surprises in store for everybody in attendance.

General Hospital has been very slowly making its way to this event. Ava is anxious to reveal the portrait she hired Franco Baldwin to paint of her, a painting that she believes will signal that she’s now the matriarch of Wyndemere. However, heading into the evening, she and her husband Nikolas Cassadine are at odds with one another.

The sneak peek for the August 14 episode showed Ava preparing to walk into the party. She says it’s going to be a night to remember, and General Hospital viewers can likely feel certain that’s a big teaser regarding some crazy developments.

According to SheKnows Soaps, a handful of prominent Port Charles residents will be in attendance. Franco will be there, of course, but his wife Elizabeth Webber has indicated that she’s going to skip it. Nikolas’ sister Lulu Spencer will be there, as will Nina Reeves and a host of others.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that at some point, Franco will be providing Ava some comfort. It’s not known yet what leads up to the need for that moment, but it could be that Nikolas has a surprise planned for her that will leave her rattled and disappointed.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Viewers learned during Thursday’s episode that Nik and his son Spencer are in cahoots regarding trying to get rid of Ava. Spencer didn’t surprise Nikolas with the letter offering a reconciliation if his father divorced Ava. Rather, the father-and-son pair apparently orchestrated the ultimatum together.

Nik called his son after this latest argument and said he was feeling confident that Ava’s guilt would eventually drive her to give her husband a divorce without holding him to their postnuptial agreement.

It sounds as if there may be some mild cliffhangers on the way with the August 14 show. Next week, General Hospital teasers note that Elizabeth will have some harsh words for Ava, while Nikolas is dismissive of his wife. Whatever happens at Wyndemere on Friday will seemingly carry over into the shows airing during the week of August 17.

At the end of the coming week, Franco and Liz will have a realization of some sort, and this may well be their figuring out that both Nikolas and Ava have been manipulating them. General Hospital spoilers hint that this will get intense over the next few weeks and fans are ready to watch the fallout.