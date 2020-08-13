Olivia Munn Stuns In Pink String Bikini While Posing On A Boat

The actress looked gorgeous in the brief Instagram video.

On Thursday, August 13, American actress Olivia Munn made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a sizzling Instagram video with her 2.6 million followers.

The clip showed the 40-year-old posing on a boat that appeared to be in the middle of a lake. Numerous trees can be seen in the background. The video began with Olivia kneeling with her legs spread on the white seats, as the boat gently rocked. She arched her back and rested her arms on the top of the seat while holding on to her smartphone. She gazed at her phone screen with her mouth slightly open. Eventually, the former The Daily Show with Jon Stewart correspondent turned her neck to look at the camera, smiling sweetly.

Olivia flaunted her fantastic figure in a pink string bikini that featured a plunging halterneck top and a pair of tie-side bottoms. The swimsuit put her incredible curves, flat midsection, and lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. As for accessories, she wore layered necklaces, statement earrings, and oversized sunglasses.

The song “Savage Remix” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé played throughout the brief clip.

In the caption, Olivia implied that she was more interested in her “[p]hone” than her surroundings when the video was being filmed.

Fans were quick to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the actress, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“D*mn you are [g]orgeous,” wrote a fan, along with a string of heart-eye emoji.

“Just one of the most beautiful people on the planet doing beautiful people things NBD,” added a different devotee.

A few followers also commented on the unique way Olivia was sitting in the clip.

“If I would try to sit like that, you’ll have to call firefighters to break me apart again,” quipped an Instagram user, adding a smiling face emoji to the comment.

“Omg I’m getting a Charlie [sic] horse just looking at that position,” chimed in another commenter.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 100,000 likes.

Olivia is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a ruffled floral patterned crop top and cheeky bikini bottoms that accentuated her toned derriere. That post has received over 245,000 likes and 3,000 comments since it was shared.