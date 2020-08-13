Gabby Epstein Shows Off Stunning Figure In Teal Bikini

Australian model Gabby Epstein sent temperatures soaring on Thursday, August 13, when she posted some stunning new snapshots of herself on Instagram. The bombshell shared the post with her 2.3 million followers, and it quickly grew in popularity.

The 26-year-old blogger and fashion model radiated as she was photographed outdoors while at the beach for the two-photo slideshow. Gabby stood directly in front of the camera, taking center stage in each frame. She emitted a sultry vibe as she pouted, propped her hips out, and stared directly at the camera’s lens.

Her long blond hair, which featured highlights, was styled in loose waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Still, her famous and fit figure captivated users most in the series, as she flaunted her killer curves with a revealing bathing suit.

Gabby sported a teal bikini top that featured two thin straps that tied over her neck and back. The number did not leave much to the imagination as it was quite tight on the model, exposing a great deal of underboob and a bit of cleavage.

She teamed the piece with a matching pair of bikini bottoms that also did not provide much coverage. They were designed with a low-rise, skimpy cut that particularly accentuated her curvy hips and pert derrière. The side-straps also drew attention to her toned core.

She finished the look off with a matching teal bucket hat.

Gabby revealed that she was photographed in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

In the post’s caption, the model joked with fans, stating that this was the face she makes when men don’t “follow the exact script” she plans out for them in her head.

The smoking-hot snapshots were met with support and approval from plenty of fans, amassing more than 3,000 likes just 15 minutes after going live. Additionally, dozens of followers also took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her physique, her good looks, and her bikini.

“This is a look,” one user wrote.

“You are getting hotter day by day Gabby,” a second fan added.

“Girl you’re beautiful,” a third individual proclaimed.

“Love this look on you,” a fourth admirer chimed in, following their compliments with a string of smiley face emoji.

Gabby has taken to social media to share a number of eye-catching photos of herself recently. Just yesterday, she wowed fans once again after she rocked yet another tiny bikini that did not offer much coverage, as reported by The Inquisitr. That upload received more than 55,000 likes.