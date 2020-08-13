Sofia Vergara Rocks A Revealing Bikini In Sexy Throwback Post

Sofia Vergara is back in a bikini on Instagram, and her 19.7 million fans couldn’t be more thrilled with the smoking hot display. The short clip captured the Modern Family star in the middle of a photo shoot.

The video started with Vergara posing on a wooden step. She appeared outside where a bright blue sky was shining overhead, and a few puffy white clouds filled the air above. She leaned her head back on her hand and adjusted her top with the opposite hand while showing off her incredible figure in a skimpy blue bikini.

The top of the swimwear boasted a light blue fabric that was patterned with a white flower print. The perimeter of the garment was outlined in white, and it had thin straps that arched over her tanned shoulders. The suit’s tiny triangular cups were hardly enough to contain her ample bust, which was on display throughout the duration of the post.

The bottom of the suit was just as hot and possessed the same light fabric. The front of the garment rode low on her navel and it helped to accentuate her tiny waist and midsection. Thanks to the suit’s high-cut design, her audience was treated to a view of her bronze legs.

Sofia styled her blond-highlighter locks with a middle part and her hair fell over her shoulders and back. The next part of the video showed the actress looking at a photo and laughing before it panned to a clip of her leaning against a boat as she was partially submerged in water.

In the last clip in the video, Sofia added a bucket hat and a necklace to her look. She could be seen walking ahead before going straight toward the camera and blowing kisses at the lens.

In the caption of the upload, Sofia revealed that the upload was from a shoot that she took part in during the ’90s. The update has received a lot of love from fans so far, with over 69,000 double-taps and 500-plus comments. Most social media users were quick to rave over Sofia’s incredible figure, while a few more dropped a line to let her know that they are big fans.

“Omggg my dream is to look like you,” one follower gushed with the addition of a few flame emoji.

“You are so pretty and a dream to be around,” another social media user complimented.

“The most beautiful of all with the body of a goddess,” a third fan wrote alongside a few hearts.