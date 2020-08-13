Blac Chyna Stuns In Sexy Thigh-High Boots: ‘Boss Bae’

Blac Chyna wowed her 16.3 million followers with her latest Instagram upload, which she posted on Wednesday, August 12. Chyna shared a sultry image of herself wearing a low-cut blazer with matching boots, much to the delight of her fans.

She stood tall against a light gray wall with white doors, an austere background that made her slightly darker outfit pop. Chyna tilted her head to the side in the picture as she glanced somewhere off-camera. Her brown brows arched high over her eyes. Her lips were set in a straight line. She placed one hand on her thigh, her other arm bent at the elbow, her hand tugging on the belt of the garment.

Chyna wore a gray, plaid blazer with lapels that were separated by a plunging V-shaped neckline that showed off her ample cleavage and buxom bust. The short coat, which featured four black buttons, ended just below her hips and showed off a peek at her legs. She paired the top with thigh-high boots with the same pattern.

Chyna’s long, platinum hair was deeply parted. Half of her tresses were tossed behind her back, while the other half tumbled down one shoulder in curls. While her roots appeared to be a honey hue, the color quickly transitioned into a strawberry blond, giving her locks a warm, two-toned look.

As for her jewelry, Chyna opted to accessorize with two glittering necklaces. Her nails were lacquered with a light pink polish and encrusted with rhinestones.

Chyna’s fans flocked to the comment section of the post in droves, eager to shower the model with compliments and praise for her latest Fashion Nova look. While many chose to comment with rows of red hearts, other followers left her lengthier messages.

“YASS BAE,” exclaimed one fan in all-caps.

“Gorgeous,” declared a second social media user, punctuating their comment with a starry-eyed smiley face and flame emoji.

“Boss chick,” wrote a third person, following up their message with a diamond emoji.

“Chy chy u lookin so bomb,” said a fourth follower, including a pink heart.

At the time of this writing, Chyna’s Instagram update racked up more than 35,000 likes and more than 500 comments.

This is one of the former reality star’s more demure looks. As The Inquisitr readers and Blac Chyna fans know, Chyna frequently shares racy snaps on her Instagram account, posing in skimpy ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Just last week, she shared photos of herself wearing a yellow thong bikini while posing on a surfboard in the water.