Kaley Cuoco Rocks Whimsical Pajamas In Funny Video Costarring Dumpy The Chihuahua

Kaley Cuoco showed her viewers how she moved her sleepy dog when he wouldn't get out of bed.

Kaley Cuoco took her adorable senior rescue chihuahua, Dumpy, with her when she jetted off to New York, and she revealed that her canine companion is finding it difficult to adjust to the time zone change.

On Thursday, Kaley created a new Instagram account to document the adventures of her pet pooch — whose full name is Dump Truck — in the big city. She’s already started filling it up with cute content, much to the delight of the dog’s 26,000 followers. The first video that she shared gave fans a look at her fun sleepwear style. The former star of The Big Bang Theory isn’t shy about showing off her pajamas and nightgowns on social media, and many of her admirers love her taste in comfy apparel.

Her latest early-morning ensemble was a pajama set that included a knee-length blue nightshirt. The baggy top had whimsical depictions of unicorns and clouds printed on it. They surrounded a large rainbow and the words “Dreaming is Believing.” Kaley’s bottoms were a pair of baggy white pants with cuffed ankles. They featured a pattern of black stars and moons.

The actress was barefoot, and she had her blond hair pulled up in a messy bun. She was filmed walking out of a room and across the hardwood floor of a luxurious dining area and kitchen. As she strolled by a white marble table, it became evident that she was holding something large in her right hand. It turned out to be Dumpy’s plush bed. It was folded up in a taco-like shape, and he was still in it.

“Good morning,” Kaley said to the person behind the camera.

“Well. Wouldn’t quite get up, huh?” a female voice replied.

The actress’ camerawoman was likely her assistant Emma or her sister Bri. During an episode of Cup of Cuoco, Kaley revealed that the two women would be joining her when she left California for New York. They’re currently quarantining in a house together for two weeks. When this time period ends, Kaley will head back to the set of The Flight Attendant to resume filming the HBO Max series.

Kaley also decided to bring Dump Truck with her, but she revealed that he didn’t want to change his sleep schedule to match a different time zone. This is why she carried him into the kitchen while he was still in his dog bed.

Kaley laughed as she held the pooch up in front of the camera. He gave his head a shake and made his collar jingle as he was forced to wake up. His Instagram followers loved his antics.

“I’m obsessed with the Dumps!!!” wrote one admirer in the comments section.

“Well this page just made my day,” another message read.

“I’m so happy Dumpy has his own account now. Are T-shirts and mugs coming? Maybe guest spots on TV shows. He does know stars,” quipped a third fan.