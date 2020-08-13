Dua Lipa Looks Incredibly Glam With Sleek Hair In Violet Garment For Latest Outfit Post

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The British singer — who recently interviewed her idol Gwen Stefani — looked incredibly glam for her most recent upload and it didn’t go unnoticed.

The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper stunned in a sleeveless violet top that featured feathers of the same color poking out. The garment that was cut-out at the back also displayed her shoulders and the tattoos down her arms. Lipa paired the ensemble with light blue high-waisted denim jeans that were decorated with different patterns going down each leg. She styled her long dark sleek hair down with a middle part and in waves. Lipa accessorized with a couple of bracelets and rings while rocking short nails.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to five images in one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured against a brick wall from the thighs-up. Lipa gazed over to the right with her piercing eyes and raised her hands to the top of her jeans.

In the next slide, the entertainer gave fans an eyeful from behind. Lipa stretched her arm on the wall above her head and sported an over-the-shoulder pose. She flashed a huge smile and showed off her pearly whites.

In the third frame, Lipa faced the camera and kept a cheesy grin on her face, proving to be living her best life.

In the fourth pic, she raised two fingers to her pouty lips and stared to the right with a cheeky expression.

In the tags, she credited her fashion stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, hairstylist, Chris Appleton, and makeup artist, Samantha Lau, for helping her achieve this glammed-up look.

Lipa geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, letting fans know where these photographs took place.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 2 million likes and over 13,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 50.4 million followers.

“U are so damn cute,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Omg you look amazing,” another person shared.

“Iconic. Fantastic. Gorgeous. Classic,” remarked a third fan.

“Dua… You’re getting more beautiful and dazzling every day. I love you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Lipa. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white tank top that she rolled up from the bottom. The Grammy Award-Winner completed the outfit with a short-sleeved, unbuttoned multicolored blouse and high-waisted black shorts.