Sadie Robertson Returns To Social Media After Week Long Digital Detox

Sadie Robertson has returned from her social media hiatus.

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson turned to Instagram on Thursday, August 13 to share four snapshots taken over the past week. The 23-year-old spent time away from social media while undergoing an Internet detox. She spent the detox outside enjoying nature with family and friends.

The first photo was a group picture featuring a few famous faces including Willie Robertson, Will Robertson Jr., Rebecca Robertson, and several other familiar figures from Duck Dynasty. Sadie stood in the center of the group interlocking arms with her husband Christian Huff. The incredible picturesque background included tall trees, a deep blue body of water and enormous mountains.

Other photos included in the post depicted Sadie and her husband on a scenic bike ride together on a trail stretching through the mountains. She was dressed casually for the occasion in a blue tie-dye T-shirt and black biker shorts. She accessorized with a few bracelets on one wrist and shielded her eyes with a pair of sunglasses. She finished off the look with a pair of sneakers.

The final photo included in the photo featured the group walking together through the woods with what appeared to be materials for a picnic.

In the caption of the post, Sadie discussed how valuable the time away from technology had been and how much she learned from the hiatus. She discussed going on a long bike ride and having the opportunity to take in the beauty of nature which she said helped remind her of God’s presence. She noted that the week had given her a great sense of peace as well as the opportunity to come back recharged and refreshed.

Sadie concluded her caption with a note of encouragement for her fans. While she acknowledged that times are certainly difficult and different right now, it is important to keep the faith and remain positive.

The post got over 89,000 likes only a few hours after it was shared online. Her fans took to the comments section to thank her for the uplifting message.

“I have no other words than THANK YOU!!! This is exactly what I needed to hear,” wrote one person.

“Love this and so true!” commented a second person.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sadie announced her social media hiatus on Instagram last week. She noted that it is important in life to take the time to simply be still and soak up the moment so as not to let special memories pass by unnoticed.