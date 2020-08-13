‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Victor Explodes At Jack

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, August 13 reveals a conflict between Jack and Victor over parenting while Kevin and Esther reassure each other that they’re great parents. Adam learns the truth and runs straight to Sharon for help.

Sharon (Sharon Case) felt sore from her surgery, and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) was there to ensure she got plenty of rest. Sharon also helped Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) with her book report on Little Women. Later, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) visited, and they talked about her surgery and chemotherapy. Vicky also told her about getting the CEO position back at Newman Enterprises. Then, Sharon laid down for a nap.

At Crimson Lights, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) tried to get Adam (Mark Grossman) to abandon his plan to talk to George. She even offered to meet the farmhand in Adam’s place. However, he wouldn’t hear of it. Adam felt the truth would change everything. Meanwhile, Victor (Eric Braeden) tried to get in touch with George before he spoke with Adam.

Adam brought George to the Penthouse, and when George learned Victor wasn’t coming, he didn’t want to tell Adam anything. A call form Connor (Judah Mackey) interrupted their discussion, and George saw how good of a dad Adam was to his son. After that, George opened up a bit more, and he noted that Hope and Victor had only tried to protect Adam all those years ago. He also told the second Newman son that he knew deep down what had happened. After George left, Adam worried because he couldn’t believe that he’d locked away something so significant from himself. He told Chelsea that he needed help opening the door.

Later, Adam knocked on Sharon’s door, awakening her from her nap. She told him to come in, and he said he needed her help urgently.

At Society, Jack (Peter Bergman) tried to give Victor some parenting advice. He told The Mustache that he should stop trying to be a parent to his second son after all these years. The way Jack saw it, Victor and his son were no good for each other. Vic had plenty to say about Jack’s parenting of Kyle (Michael Mealor). Victor also accused his nemesis of using Adam to get back at him, and Jack admitted it’d been worth a shot.

Finally, at the Chancellor estate, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) rested upstairs because she’d had heartburn. Kevin (Greg Rikaart) worried about being a good father after the poor example he’d had. Esther (Kate Linder) reassured him, and then said she’d gone overboard as a grandma to make up for not giving Chloe a dad.