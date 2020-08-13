Isabella Buscemi Wears Nothing But An Open Blazer & Panties In Sultry Instagram Update

Miami bombshell Isabella Buscemi made a bold fashion statement in Wednesday’s Instagram share, wearing nothing under an open blazer that flaunted her deep cleavage. The garment was a longline number featuring elegant notched lapels, which sported a flattering design that accentuated her trim figure and tiny waist. The 22-year-old Italian-Cuban model ditched not only her bra but her pants as well, pairing the sophisticated item with skimpy panties.

Isabella opted for a nude palette for her attire, which highlighted her glowing tan. The sizzling blonde posed against a simple, beige backdrop which was slightly darker than her sexy duds, keeping all of the attention on her supple skin and revealing ensemble. She posted two photos of the outfit, showing off her voluptuous assets from different angles.

The Bang Energy elite model appeared to be seated in the first snap, which cut off at the hips, teasing a glimpse of her thighs. She held her arms across her midriff, clasping the sides of her blazer with both hands. She turned her head to the side, glancing into the distance with an absorbed gaze. He lips were slightly parted in a sultry way, adding to her allure. The posture gave fans a good look at her bottoms, which dipped dangerously low in the front. The panties were extremely high-cut, boasting a U-shaped waistline that displayed her toned tummy.

The second picture captured her from the chest line up, offering a close-up view of her exposed cleavage. This time around, Isabella raised one hand to her eyebrow, closing her eyes as she parted her lips even more.

The provocative look was a heavily accessorized one, as Isabella rocked multiple statement rings on her fingers. The stunner adorned her ample décolletage area with a collection of layered necklaces sporting eye-catching pendants. She wore chunky hoop earrings and a chain bracelet on one of her wrists, in addition to showing off her sparkling belly button piercing.

Isabella seemed to have matched her lipstick and manicure to her outfit. She showed off her long, golden tresses perfectly coiffed in loose waves than tumbled over her shoulder. The model exuded class, sex-appeal, and a boss-lady attitude, which she also conveyed in the caption.

The titillating post was very well received by her fans, reeling in more than 39,400 likes and close to 540 messages overnight. Fellow models flocked to the comments section, complimenting her beauty, fierce attitude, and smoking-hot look.

“MY WIFE,” Yaslen Clemente wrote in all caps, adding three cat heart eyes.

“Wifey,” agreed Alexa Dellanos, bumping up the number of heart-eyes emoji at the end of her comment to four.

“Yess girl,” chimed in Lauren Dascalo, leaving three fire emoji.

“Wow,” noted Maxim hottie Bri Teresi, who ended her message with a trio of heart eyes.

Vicky Aisha also noticed the steamy post, commenting three heart-eyes emoji.