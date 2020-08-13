‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Laments The End Of An Era

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 14 tease that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will finally admit defeat. After Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) told her that he married Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), her entire world came crashing down, per Soaps.

End Of An Era

Brooke will pour her heart out to her sister. Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) will be horrified as she realizes that her big sister’s marriage has come to an end. Brooke will tell her sister that she and Ridge are over for good and will lament the end of an era.

Brooke will shock Donna when she tells her that she and Ridge cannot reunite because he and Shauna got hitched in Vegas. She will relate the tale of how he followed the former showgirl to Vegas and they became close. On his final night, they got very drunk and painted the town red.

Evidently, Ridge decided that he wanted to end things with Brooke for once and for all. He was sick of her betrayals and how she always seemed to play him for a fool with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). She stuns Donna when she tells her how the designer decided to file the divorce papers. After all, both of them had already signed the documents when they previously wanted to part ways.

Not only did Ridge divorce her without so much as a phone call, but he also decided to make Shauna his wife. She will blow Donna’s mind when she reveals that Ridge and Shauna then made a stop at an all-night wedding chapel and got hitched, as shown in the image below.

A Path Forward

Brooke’s news is the last thing that Donna expected to hear. After all, she and Eric Forrester (John McCook) had just discussed “Bridge’s” love for each other and how nobody could ever break them apart. Donna had scoffed at the idea that Shauna could ever replace Ridge’s place in her sister’s heart.

Brooke dishes that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) delivered the divorce paperwork and that it was final. She and Ridge were no longer husband and wife.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Brooke will be heartbroken as she contemplates a future without the dressmaker. She knows that she needs to move on without him for her children’s sake and her sanity.

Longtime B&B fans may remember that when Ridge previously left her and fled to Paris for over a year, she plowed herself into her work. She also had a titillating affair with Bill. Will history repeat itself or will Brooke uncover the truth about Ridge and Shauna’s marriage?