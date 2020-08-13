Cindy Prado Shows Off Flawless Figure In Gray Monokini

American bombshell Cindy Prado sent thousands of fans’ hearts racing on social media after she posted some sizzling new photos of herself on Thursday, August 13. The Elite Miami fashion model shared the update with her 1.5 million followers on Instagram and it quickly became a smash with fans.

The 27-year-old was photographed indoors, seemingly inside of a bathroom as she leaned up against a bathtub. Cindy stole the show as she positioned herself in the center of each frame for the slideshow, which consisted of two images. She switched between two sultry poses and wore a pout on her face as she glared into the camera’s lens.

Her long highlighted blond hair was parted in the middle and styled straight as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

However, her killer figure stood out most in the series as she displayed her famous curves in a fashionable and revealing monokini.

Her bathing suit was a gray color with a bandeau-style body. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her assets and revealed just a hint of cleavage. The monokini also displayed her slim core, as it featured a very large cutout in the front.

The one-piece’s bottoms also did not conceal much of her figure as they were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut that showed off her curvy hips and pert backside. The brief’s high-waisted side-straps again drew attention to her midriff.

She finished the look off with a necklace.

The model revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Miami Beach, Florida, likely in her residence.

In the caption, she revealed her ensemble was designed by Fashion Nova. She also shared that she was heading to St. Barts “for a week.”

The eye-catching slideshow was met with a great deal of support from fans, amassing more than 14,000 likes since going live an hour ago. More than 200 followers also headed to the comments section to praise Cindy on her physique, good looks, and swimsuit.

“That bathing suit and your body,” one user commented, following their sentiment with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Beautiful Cindy, have a nice day,” added a second fan.

“So gorgeous,” a third admirer asserted.

“Absolute stunner,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Cindy has posted a number of breathtaking looks to her social media account these past few days. Just earlier today, she stunned fans once again after she displayed her physique in a skimpy top and matching skirt, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 28,000 likes so far.