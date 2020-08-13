Hannah Palmer Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Pink Bikini While Posing On A Tire Swing

On Thursday, August 13, American model Hannah Palmer uploaded a series of sizzling snaps for her 1.6 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the first image, she sat in a tire swing that was attached to a sizable tree. She arched her back and placed her feet in the sand, as she looked over her shoulder to gaze directly at the camera, parting her full lips.

Hannah flaunted her fantastic figure in a pink string bikini from the clothing company Revolve. She also wore a sheer white blouse that had slid off her shoulders.

The model altered her position for the following photo by leaning against the tire swing. She turned her body away from the photographer, flaunting her toned bottom. Her lean legs were also on full display, much to the delight of her audience.

The final shot showed her standing on what appears to be a balcony overlooking a beautiful body of water and green hills. Hannah faced forward, giving fans a better view of her bikini. Her choker necklace was also visible in the shot, however, it is unclear if she was wearing it in the other photos. She placed one of her hands on the railing and focused her attention on the camera lens, with a small smile playing on her lips.

In the caption, Hannah advertised for Revolve by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 25,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are killing it in this photo as always,” wrote a fan, along with numerous fire emoji.

“Omg just too gorgeous to be true,” remarked a different devotee, adding a string of heart eye, fire, and kissing face emoji to the comment.

“Beautiful lady great picture,” added another follower.

“You’re lovely, Hannah,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Hannah is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a pink crop top and matching bikini bottoms. That post has been liked over 96,000 times since it was shared.