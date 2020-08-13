Lisa Rinna Claps Back To Prove Daughter Amelia Is ‘Thriving’ After Garcelle Beauvais Questions Her Parenting

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star proudly showed that her youngest daughter gets it from her mama.

Lisa Rinna is clapping back after a tense conversation with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Garcelle Beauvais aired on the Bravo reality show.

In a new video shared with her 2.5 million Instagram followers, the RHOBH star issued a response to the newcomer after a tense talk about teen body image issues while the cast was in Rome.

In the clip, Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19, was shown dancing while shaking a pair of tambourines to the Stevie Nicks song, “Edge of Seventeen.” The young model was all smiles as she danced around the Hamlin family kitchen while wearing a cropped tank top and form-fitting workout shorts.

In the caption to the post, which can be seen below, Rinna noted that her youngest child is “thriving.” She also included the hashtag #MotheroftheYear as she touted her own mothering skills.

In comments to the post, fans praised the RHOBH veteran for posting the clapback of the year.

‘She looks A-OK to me [Lisa Rinna],” one commenter wrote.

“For sure!!! She looks happy!” another added.

“Yes be the mom that dances and shows her kids they should feel comfortable in their skin,” a third fan chimed in.

“YES HUNNY SHE LOVES HERSELF,” added Rinna’s older daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin.

Others slammed Garcelle for what they felt was mom-shaming and accused her of fishing for a storyline on the Bravo reality show. A few felt the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie had simply asked Rinna a legitimate question about raising daughters after pointing out that she doesn’t have any girls herself.

The Real Housewives drama began when Garcelle called out Rinna during a cast trip by saying that her social media activity may have affected her daughter Amelia’s body image issues. Garcelle, who is a mom to three sons, questioned if Rinna’s constant dancing in skimpy swimsuits and underwear and showing off her fit physique made Amelia feel bad about her own body.

“I actually don’t think that is what caused Amelia’s anorexia,” Rinna said, per Us Weekly. “Why would you even ask me that question? What I can say Garcelle — is I am so proud of her for coming out the way she has in a public forum and talked about it.”

Garcelle later clarified that she was not “judging” Rinna or her parenting.

Amelia has been vocal about her battle with anorexia and has said she shared her personal story to try to help others.