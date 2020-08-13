Meg Kylie Shows Off Killer Body In Tiny Tan Bikini On Instagram

Meg Kylie wowed her fans on Thursday, August 13, with a sexy new Instagram update. The Australian influencer rocked a skimpy tan bikini that showcased her killer body as she posed indoors.

In the new post, Meg was dressed in her sexy swimwear, standing in front of a mirror. In the first snap, she posed by popping her left hip to the side. She placed her right hand on her hip while her other hand held her phone. The stunner gazed at her iPhone’s screen and checked on her stance, then took the selfie.

In the second photo, Meg did a squat and placed one of her hands to her chest. She gave a sultry gaze as she captured the image. The sunlight that came from the nearby window illuminated her flawless body, making her bronze skin glow. A filter was seemingly applied to the pictures, which enhanced its colors.

Meg sported a teeny bikini top that was made of satin fabric. The triangle-style cups barely contained her voluptuous chest that it displayed a hint of her underboob. The plunging neckline, on the other hand, exposed an ample amount of her cleavage. The floss-like straps clung to her shoulders for support, but her shapely bust stretched out the garment.

She wore the matching pair of bottoms. The scanty thong featured high leg cuts that helped highlight her curvy hips, as well as her toned legs. Viewers also couldn’t help but notice her abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments. The piece sat low on her hips, far beneath her navel.

Meg left her highlighted locks loose and parted in the center as she opted for a straight hairstyle. She braided some sections and added teeny butterfly clips. She completed her look by having her nails done and wearing several rings.

In the caption, the model expressed how badly she wanted to travel. She also revealed that her new bikini set was from Fashion Nova, noting that the brand has the “cutest” collection.

The latest social media share has earned more than 13,600 likes and an upward of 120 comments in just under a day of going live. Some of her eager fans flocked to the comments section to leave compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display, while countless followers were speechless and opted to use their choice of emoji.

“Wow! You are sexy and so beautiful. Just keep it up,” one of her followers wrote.

“I’ll never tire of saying it. You are the most beautiful woman in the world, and in the entire universe,” gushed another admirer.

“Your body is banging,” a third fan commented.