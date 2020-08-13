Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Skintight Gray Bikini On Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou turned up the heat to the max in a new Instagram post on Thursday. The model shared a couple of images on her feed in which she wore a light gray bikini that barely covered her body and flaunted her killer curves.

The photos showed Stassie leaning against a cream-colored brick wall beside what looked to be a tall window on a patio. In the background, a set of doors could be seen leading inside the home. Light appeared to be shining on the babe from off-camera as the rays washed over ultra-tan skin. She looked as radiant as ever in her two-piece.

Stassie’s look included a triangle-shaped top made of what looked to be a thin cotton material. The large cups had a plunging neckline that did little to contain her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. The influencer’s sideboob was also on display in the top’s low back.

Stassie’s toned tummy was on show between the top and a high-cut matching thong. The loose-fitting bottoms dipped low into her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The bikini perfectly framed her long, lean legs.

The model accessorized her look with a silver bracelet. She pulled her blond locks back in a tight, sleek ponytail.

In the first image, Stassie angled her body and bent one knee. She popped out her chest and parted her lips for the camera. The second shot showed the babe pushing her hip out drastically to one side in a way that emphasize her curves. She faced forward, revealing that her chest was slightly red with sunburn. Stassie ran her hands through her ponytail and pierced the camera once more.

The post was liked more than 264,000 times. It also received just over 1,000 comments, mostly from fans who showered her with compliments.

“The most beautiful girlll everrr,” close friend Victoria Villarroel said.

You are such a freakin’ queen,” another user wrote.

“Phew, I cannot take the heat from this,” a third person wrote.

Many followers were at a loss for words and simply expressed admiration with heart-eye and flame emoji.

Stassie’s fanbase knows that she can slay any look. In another share this week, she rocked an incredibly tight tie-dyed mini dress while hanging out on a balcony by the pool. That image received nearly 700,000 likes.