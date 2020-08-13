Natalia Garibotto Shows Off Insane Curves In Skimpy Polka Dot Bikini

Internet sensation Natalia Garibotto sent temperatures soaring around the world on social media after she posted some sizzling new snapshots of herself on Thursday, August 13. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the new content with her 2.1 million followers, and it instantly demanded the attention of thousands.

The 26-year-old Brazilian model was photographed poolside for the slideshow, which consisted of three images. Natalia took center stage in each of the snapshots as she struck a sexy pose directly in front of the camera, alternating between different angles. She also exuded both flirty and sultry vibes in the series as she smiled, propped her booty out, and looked directly into the camera’s lens.

Her blond-and-brunette hair — which featured dark roots — was styled in a half ponytail as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in unkempt waves.

Still, her killer curves easily stood out most in the series, as she flaunted her famous and enviable figure in a revealing bikini.

Natalia rocked a navy bikini top that featured a polka-dot design and two thin straps that tied around her neck, back, and waist — drawing attention to her midriff. The swimwear bra tightly hugged her chest, accentuating her bust. Meanwhile, the top’s minuscule triangular cups exposed an ample amount of cleavage and a bit of sideboob.

She teamed the swimsuit top with matching bottoms that also did not offer much coverage as they were cut in a classic, Brazilian-style thong. The briefs particularly showcased her curvaceous hips, and pert backside.

The internet model finished the look off with a number of gold accessories, including a choker, and a bracelet.

In the caption, Natalia joked with fans, saying that her derriere “ate” her swimsuit bottoms.

The sizzling series was met with a large amount of approval and support from plenty of Natalia’s fans, accumulating more than 23,000 likes in just the first two hours after going live. Additionally, more than 250 followers took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her physique, good looks, and bathing suit.

“The love of my life,” one social media user commented.

“You are so beautiful and gorgeous,” a second admirer added, in Spanish, per Google Translator.

“Beautiful and lovely figure,” a third individual proclaimed, following their compliment with a number of red heart emoji.

“You are so amazing,” a fourth follower asserted.

Natalia has served many eye-catching looks to her social media account lately. On August 8, she sent hearts racing after rocking yet another tiny bikini that showcased her curvy figure, per The Inquisitr. That post received more than 100,000 likes.