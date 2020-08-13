Teens Casually Ignore Alex Jones As He Screams At Them Through A Megaphone About Coronavirus ‘Hoax’

Alex Jones has made a name for himself on the far-right for championing conspiracy theories and this week he took on the coronavirus pandemic, which he calls a “power-grab hoax” at a public park in Texas. But the teens assembled at the entrance of the public space to help enforce coronavirus policies appeared to be unimpressed with Jones as he screamed into a megaphone and called for civil disobedience.

As The Independent reported, Jones showed up at the Barton Creek Greenbelt in Austin, Texas. The space has a rule in place that requires anyone wanting to visit to make a reservation as an attempt to limit the number of individuals who can gather in the public space.

The move is one of several by the Austin to limit the spread of the disease, but rather than seeing it as a way to try to keep citizens healthy, Jones appeared to think that the presence of the teens, one of which who formerly worked as a lifeguard, was an affront to democracy.

“I’ve been coming here since I was in high school, college, and now you guys use your COVID hoax to, like, set a checkpoint up so you can take over the parks and start charging. It’s unconstitutional, its not even a city ordinance,” he said. “It is an illegal power grab of the people’s Greenbelt and its time to free Austin. This is outrageous criminal activity. This is a seizure of the infrastructure of the city of Austin.”

The city doesn’t charge people to use the park, despite what Jones says, but requires a reservation. Jones said in the video that his wife attempted to go to the park, but was turned away because she didn’t have a reservation.

The people surrounding Jones as he walks around shouting into his megaphone appear to be disinterested, looking at their phones and largely ignoring him. At one point, a woman walks by and flips the middle finger to the camera following Jones around, to which he asks if that is her IQ.

Celebrities and pundits were quick to respond to the video. Comedian Patton Oswalt weighed in on the matter.

Jones has long argued that COVID-19 is a hoax, and his InfoWars app was recently banned by Google for what it said are misleading claims about the virus.