Anna Katharina Sizzles In Barely There Bikini While In The Pool

Anna Katharina sizzled in her most recent Instagram post on Thursday, August 13, in which she tantalized her 1.3 million fans with a sweltering photo of herself clad in a skimpy bikini as she enjoyed a pool day.

The photo captured the Instagram model kneeling in the shallow part of a swimming pool. The camera shot her from a three-quarter angle, and so she placed the back elbow on the edge and turned her torso slightly to face the photographer. She tilted her head to touch her hand as she used the other to tug at the side of her swimsuit. It appeared she was taken during the golden hour, judging by the natural light that made her tan complexion glow. Her blond hair was damp and slicked back. Anna tagged photographer Marc Colcer in the picture.

Anna wore a skimpy two-piece, which was wet in the post. It was a vintage pink shade and made of a thin, soft fabric. The top featured tiny triangles that allowed her to show off her cleavage. Two very thin straps went over her shoulders while a thicker set wrapped around her back. Anna teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sat low on her hips, showcasing her obliques and toned side bod.

Anna joked in the caption that this is the face she makes when she pretends to get something after the third explanation attempt.

The photo was an immediate hit with her fans. In under an hour, it has garnered more than 4,300 likes and over 100 comments. Her admirers used the occasion to laugh at her message and engage with her, while also praising her beauty and physique.

“Your captions are the best!!” one of her fans raved.

“Me trying to explain to you how to use your computer the other day,” replied another user.

“Gorgeous! Always cheers me up from my hospital bed,” a third admirer chimed in.

“O baby you don’t need a brain. Keep doing what you do is fine,” added a fourth fan.

Anna doesn’t skimp on the amount of bikini posts she shares with her legion of admirers. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, she posted a video in which she struck different poses in a green setting while rocking a gold bikini. The top had cups designed like stars connected by three strings. The same strings could be seen on the sides, going around her back where they into a large bow. The video was shot for Bang Energy, which she represents.