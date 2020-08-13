Kyle Richards & Teddi Mellencamp Respond To ‘RHOBH’ Homophobia Accusations

Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp said the way they reacted to rumors of an alleged affair between their Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mates Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards was not homophobic.

During an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen available on the show’s YouTube channel, the host underlined that critics had said some of the housewives had responded to the rumor in an anti-bisexual manner.

One viewer had asked why the women said they did not care what Denise and Brandi allegedly did in private, but then regularly discussed Brandi’s claims on screen and acted shocked about the situation.

In the interview, which took place following Wednesday’s RHOBH episode, Kyle said that the housewives’ reaction to the rumor had “nothing to do with” the genders of the parties that were allegedly involved.

She told the host that if there were rumors that a married woman had cheated on her partner, and they had been voiced on camera, “it’s going to come up.”

“It’s an affair, regardless of if it’s a man or a woman, and you’re on a reality show,” she said.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

However, the RHOBH veteran said that had the claims not been made on camera, the rumor would not have been discussed on the show.

Kyle added that she believed the way Denise responded to Brandi’s claims did not dampen conversation on the subject.

“It kept going on and on because she kept saying, ‘I never talk to her, I barely know her.’ And it just sort of was perpetuating the situation,” she said.

Teddi said that Denise also did not help the situation when she later claimed that Brandi said she had sex with another member of the cast and explained that this “started adding more fuel to the fire.”

“When I said at the first dinner, ‘This is really bad,’ it wasn’t because it was a woman, it was because it was an affair that we were told on camera. It was already out there,” she said.

Kyle and Teddi’s interview comes amid reports that Denise Richard is “at war” with each and every member of the RHOBH cast, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.

According to the news source, ahead of the looming production start date on Season 11 of the Bravo smash hit, an insider revealed that the actor is no longer friends with any of the housewives following the explosive last season and subsequent reunion episode.