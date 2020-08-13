Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Told Staff ‘Not To Talk To The Press At All’ As She Battles Rumors

Ellen DeGeneres reportedly told her staff to keep silent as the controversy continues to escalate around her alleged poor treatment of the people behind the scenes of the wildly popular The Ellen Show.

An insider revelaed to OK Magazine that people working on the show have essentially been issued a gag order, though it doesn’t carry the legal weight that an official non-disclosure agreement would carry.

Currently, Warner Brothers are conducting an internal investigation to determine if there has been any inappropriate behavior on the part of Ellen or her management team after numerous reports emerged detailing shocking allegations of cruelty, racism, and sexual harassment behind the scenes.

One former producer, Hedda Muskat, says that Ellen herself is partially responsible for the toxic culture that many workers are experiencing, as The Inquisitr previously reported. She said that the titular host cultivated an environment in which producers and other management treated workers in ways that surprised her.

But instead of speaking to reporters, workers are being advised to reach out to their management.

“The staff are being told not to talk to the press at all. If they have any concerns, they should reach out to their supervisors or the investigation team looking into the accusations,” the source claimed.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

Apparently, many people on the team feel that they can’t speak out or they may risk facing legal repercussions, but the insider says that’s not why the show issued the statement.

“Most members of the staff think they can’t speak because of legal reasons, when in reality, it has nothing to do with the law, but rather to do with saving Ellen’s a**,” they said.

A second source added that working there is similar to working under Miranda Priestly, the Anna Wintour-like fashion magazine editor who was the star of The Devil Wears Prada, played by Meryl Streep.

“Everyone is trying to make it to the [end of a] year. It’s just a badge of honor to have that and have it on your résumé,” said one former camera assistant.

Another employee weighed in, saying that while they are being told that they can be open as the investigation is conducted, the reality is different. Many are concerned that if they do speak out, there will be repercussions.

“Ellen holds a grudge and has a very, very long memory,” they said.

Several individuals have come to the host’s defense, including her partner Portia de Rossi and pop star Katy Perry.