Chiara Ferragni Stuns In White Bikini While Out At Sea

Italian entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni captured the attention of thousands of fans around the world when she posted a stunning new snapshot of herself on Thursday, August 13. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the content with her 20.7 million followers, and it grew in popularity just seconds after going live.

The 33-year-old glowed as she was photographed out by the sea. She took center stage in the shot as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing on a large rock with one knee propped out. She further exuded a cool vibe as she pouted and seemingly directed her gaze straight towards the cameras lens.

Her blond hair was pulled back and away from her face. She further hid her locks with a white Dior baseball cap.

Still, Chiara’s enviable figure easily stole the show, as she displayed her body in a fashionable and revealing bikini.

She opted for a white bikini top, that featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment tightly hugged her chest, highlighting her assets, while its tiny triangular cups revealed a great deal of cleavage.

Chiara teamed the piece with a pair of matching bottoms that also did not provide much coverage. The briefs featured a high-rise cut that showed off her curvy hips and pert derrière. Their high-waisted design further drew eyes toward her toned midriff.

She finished the look off with a number of accessories, including black sunglasses, several necklaces, a pair of earrings, and a few bracelets.

According to the post’s geotag, the model was photographed in Archipelago di La Maddalena, a land mass just off the coast of Sardinia.

The photo was instantly met with a large amount of enthusiasm and support from fans, amassing more than 200,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. Additionally, more than 500 followers took to the comments section to compliment the model on her body, good looks, and bathing suit.

“This photo is simply marvelous,” one social media user wrote in Italian, per Google Translator.

“Living for all of your posts,” a second admirer inquired.

“Beautiful,” a third follower chimed in, following their compliment with a string of red heart emoji.

“Sexy lady,” a fourth individual declared.

Chiara has taken to social media to post a number of gorgeous photos of herself while on vacation this past summer. Just on August 10, she dazzled fans with a post that displayed her in a hot-pink bikini while in the ocean, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 700,000 likes so far.