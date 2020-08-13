Rachel Ward Sizzles In Plunging Crop Top & Figure-Hugging Skirt

On Thursday, August 13, British model Rachel Ward uploaded a stunning snap for her 610,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 28-year-old standing in front of what appears to be an outdoor patio. Sculptures and shrubbery can be seen in the background. The post’s geotag indicated that the location of the photoshoot was the Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Rachel arched her back and bent one of her knees, as she leaned against the ivy-covered balustrade. She focused her gaze on the camera lens with her mouth slightly open.

The model sizzled in an off-white plunging crop top with puffed sleeves and ruched detailing. The garment put her incredible curves and toned midsection on display. She paired the top with a matching high-waisted skirt that accentuated her sculpted hips. The color of the ensemble also complemented her tan skin. Rachel finished off the feminine look with a small Louis Vuitton purse and a pair of silver hoop earrings.

For the photo, the blond beauty styled her long locks in voluminous waves and a deep side part, giving her additional glamour.

In both the caption and the body of the post, Rachel tagged the online retailer Fashion Nova, suggesting that is where she received her outfit.

The photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 8,000 likes. Quite a few of Rachel’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Girl you are summer time [sic] fine,” wrote one fan.

“How beautiful are you,” added a different devotee, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“Sweetie you are so flawless have a good day,” remarked another admirer, adding both a pink heart and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Stunning as always my gal xxx,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Rachel graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the Manchester native has shown off her amazing assets while wearing stylish ensembles on social media. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a belted blazer with a white top and matching skintight bike shorts with thigh slits. The outfit showcased her lean legs and slender waist. That post has been liked over 9,000 times since it was shared.