Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Her ‘Latina’ Curves In Sexy Monokini During Boat Ride In Dubai

Ana Paula Saenz stunned many of her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Thursday, August 13, with a hot new post. The Mexican model took to the popular social media platform to share a racy video of herself rocking a skimpy swimsuit that put her “Latina” curves front and center.

The clip captured Saenz on the deck a boat while out at the open sea. It started out by showing her farther from the camera as she made her way closer, showing off her bombshell curves and modeling skills along the way. Saenz then turned around and started to make her way back, giving the viewers a full glimpse of her round booty. She wore her dark brunette hair in a middle part and styled down. According to the geotag, she was in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Saenz sizzled in a racy one-piece bathing suit in a baby pink shade that made her tan skin pop. It had a large cut-out in the bodice that exposed most of her tight stomach. Green strings wrapped around her torso, tying on the front. The empty space created an inverted V-shaped design along the top’s bottom edges, which showcased a bit of underboob. The sides were also narrowly cut, exposing sideboob as well.

The bottoms were high-cut, putting her curvy hips fully on display. Meanwhile, the V-shaped waistband helped to accentuate her hourglass figure by contrasting her slender waist against her lower body.

In the caption, Saenz noted that a true Latina beauty is brunette and curvy.

The video has been viewed more than 142,000 times within nine hours. In as much time, it garnered upwards of 44,100 likes and over 845 comments. Her followers flocked to the comments section to praise her killer beauty and physique in a host of languages, including her native Spanish, French, English, Portuguese, among others.

“You are wonderful my dear, you are so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Perfect combination,” replied another fan, topping the comment with a couple of fire emoji.

“Gorgeous. Looks like those waves bothering you,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Wow [heart-eyes emoji] Incredible feminine beauty,” added a fourth fan.

