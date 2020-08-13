Genesis Lopez Stuns In Skimpy Bikini For Sizzling New Video

American model Genesis Lopez left fans stunned once again on social media after she posted an eye-catching new video of herself on Thursday, August 13. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 4.8 million fans, and it quickly gained traction just minutes after going live.

The 26-year-old model was recorded outdoors for the video, seemingly while in her backyard. Genesis situated herself directly in front of the camera and took center stage as she switched between a number of sexy movements. She also exuded a sweet, yet sultry vibe as she smiled shyly, popped her backside out, and adjusted her bottoms. She further directed her gaze straight toward the camera’s lens.

The clip appeared to have some sort of filter over it, as it featured shining stars throughout the frame.

The model’s long brown hair was pulled up into a bun, likely to keep her locks from falling around her face. Still, her killer curves easily captivated users most in the clip, as she flaunted them with a very skimpy bikini.

Genesis sported a cheetah-print swimsuit top that featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The swimwear garment was designed with tiny triangular cups that tightly hugged her chest and exposed a great deal of cleavage and sideboob.

She teamed the top with a matching pair of bottoms that also did not conceal much of her figure as they seemed to be cut in a classic Brazilian-style thong. The briefs, which featured high-waisted side strings, particularly helped to showcase her curvy hips, bodacious bottom, and slim and chiseled core.

In the caption, the beauty wrote that she was soaking up some sun outdoors.

The smoking-hot update was instantly received with a great deal of support and approval from her followers, amassing more than 17,000 likes and 39,000 views in just 23 minutes after going live. More than 400 followers also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her figure, good looks, and bathing suit.

“So beautiful and pure,” one user wrote.

“You are amazing,” added a second fan, following the compliment with a string of fire emoji.

“I love that bikini,” a third follower proclaimed.

“I love you so much,” chimed in a fourth individual.

Genesis has shared more than one jaw-dropping post with fans on social media, especially this past week. On August 10, she sent her fans into a frenzy when she rocked another minuscule bikini that showcased her enviable figure, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 66,000 likes.