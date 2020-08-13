Anastasiya Kvitko Showcases Her Insane Curves In New Bang Energy Video

Instagram starlet Anastasiya Kvitko posted a new Bang Energy drink video on Thursday and her followers were in love with her vibe in this one. The “Russian Kim Kardashian” of social media wore an outfit she showcased in another recent post, but in this case, everybody got to appreciate it from all angles.

Kvitko’s most recent post before this one showed her posing in a lacy camisole top and gray form-fitting skirt. It’s not often that she shares uploads on Instagram showing her in repeat outfits, but this seemed to be a rare exception.

In this case, Kvitko flaunted her curves as she walked around outdoors and held a can of the Bang Energy drink. She wore a pair of sunglasses and had her brunette tresses swept to one side, letting them tumble down her back and over one shoulder.

This new clip wasn’t very long, but it gave Kvitko’s all that her 11.7 million followers needed. While she started out simply standing outdoors, the focus immediately shifted to follow her from behind as she walked down the sidewalk.

Kvitko wore a pair of off-white wedge sandals to complete her ensemble and they were the perfect choice for her moment of strutting around. She gave everybody a glimpse of her voluptuous booty and did a few hair flips along the way.

“Most awesome beautiful girl in the world,” one of her fans commented.

As Kvitko’s fans saw in her earlier upload, this lacy camisole revealed a great deal of deep cleavage. Her video incorporated plenty of additional cleavage shots, along with an opportunity to appreciate her curvy hips and full hourglass physique from head to toe.

“Looking so gorgeous and hot,” someone noted.

“You are awesome with different smiles yr actions yr expressions laughing language, yr eyes reactions are always just too good,” one of Kvitko’s supporters praised.

It took just an hour for Kvitko’s latest video to be viewed nearly 130,000 times. Around 600 people commented and more than 17,000 people quickly liked the post as well.

“A true beauty a goddess,” another person determined.

These Bang Energy promotional posts have become fairly common on Kvitko’s page. Her millions of supporters never tire of them though, regardless of how frequently they pop up. Whether she’s flaunting her jaw-dropping curves in a dressy ensemble, workout clothes, or bikinis, they generate an immense amount of heat.

The “Russian Kim Kardashian” of social media has clearly earned her moniker given her curves and confidence. Kvitko’s supporters had a lot of love to throw her way with this new clip and they’ll be anxious to see what she gives them next.