Aylen Alvarez Flaunts Curvy Assets In Cleavage-Baring Crop Top

Aylen Alvarez broke her Instagram silence on Wednesday, August 12, when she teased her 3.7 million followers with a stunning new update after three weeks. The Cuban bombshell took to her page to upload a new photo that saw her enjoying a bright day outdoors.

For the shot, Alvarez sat on a bright yellow ping pong table set up on what looked to be a rooftop that overlooked a skyline. According to the geotag, the photo was taken in San Francisco, California, which is where she currently lives with her husband.

Alvarez was photographed sideways as she turned her head toward the camera. She directed her gaze downward and pouted her lips for the shot. Alvarez placed her hands behind her as she arched her back, propping her chest forward. She wore her brunette hair pulled back in a high ponytail.

Alvarez had on a peach-colored set that contrasted with her tan complexion. The crop top had thick straps that stretched over her shoulders while the round neckline dipped low, allowing her to show off her voluptuous cleavage. She teamed it with a pair of matching shorts whose hems sat high on her thighs, exposing her shapely legs. Alvarez tied a matching cardigan around her hips.

Alvarez explained in the caption that she feels good after disconnecting, re-setting and re-focusing to reconnect with what’s important. She also revealed that her outfit was courtesy of Pretty Little Thing, a brand she often gives a shout-out to on her Instagram feed.

In under a day, the snapshot has attracted more than 50,500 likes and about 600 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to rave about her good looks and to express their admiration for Alvarez.

“I love that you are an NP Student as well! I’m almost done with my FNP program,” one user wrote.

“Absolutely pretty Lady! [sparkle] [yellow heart] [sparkle] Enjoy your day!” replied another fan.

“That has to be THE most bad*ss Ping Pong table I’ve ever seen!” a third admirer added.

“Wow you look amazing [three red heart] aylen,” added a fourth fan.

Before taking her well-deserved break from social media, Alvarez had shared an image of herself rocking a skintight set for a soccer-themed shoot, as The Inquisitr has previously reported. She wore a nude ensemble with a snakeskin print in brown. The shorts extended to her mid-thighs and the waistband clung to her waist. The top was tucked in and had shorts sleeves and a round neckline. She posed by a volleyball net while holding a soccer ball in her arms.