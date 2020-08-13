Drake Bell’s Ex-Girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt Accuses Him of Abuse In TikTok Video

The actor and musician has denied the claims.

Drake Bell’s ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt has accused the former Drake & Josh star of verbal and physical abuse in a TikTok video and in statements posted to both Twitter and Instagram. The 30-year-old, who uses the name Jimi Ono on her social media pages, made a series of claims on the aforementioned social media sites and accused Drake of bad behavior throughout their two-year union.

In the video, Melissa professed she did not care if anyone believed her story. She affirmed this was her own experience and stated this type of mistreatment was not something all women experience.

The couple began dating when Melissa was reportedly 16 years old. Drake was four years older at the time of the couple’s union.

“I moved in with him, I was singing. It wasn’t until about a year when the verbal abuse started. And when I say verbal abuse, imagine the worst type of abuse you could ever imagine, and that was what I got,” she said in the clip.

Melissa claimed the abuse became physical and even accused Drake of dragging her down a flight of stairs.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Melissa added several other TikTok videos to her account that contained messages she claimed to have received in response to her original post from other women who also experienced reported bad behavior at the hands of the former Nickelodeon star said Entertainment Weekly.

On her Instagram story, Melissa declared others knew of Drake’s alleged mistreatment. She said she had witnesses and photos to document her statements and concluded she was hopeful that by speaking out, she would give other girls the strength to stand up regarding their interactions with the actor. She maintained he had “hundreds” of victims.

In a series of Twitter posts seen below, Melissa told her followers she did not make the citations against the actor for attention.

Come on people. And evidence is coming, not that I even need to prove the rest of this. Both of his exes came out and made statements. More proof for to come, but shame on y’all for forcing me to get proof. https://t.co/MuGTmOcbCZ — Jimi (@JimiOno) August 13, 2020

I would like to thank everyone for the love and support. As I have stated, I understand if people are skeptical. Everyone that has made accusations, including myself, ALL have witness accounts and evidence. Justice will be served! — Jimi (@JimiOno) August 13, 2020

The television star and musician has denied the claims against him reported People Magazine.

“I never abused my ex-girlfriend or did so many of the other things Melissa falsely claimed on her TikTok video,” said Drake regarding the accusations made against him.

“As our relationship ended — more than a decade ago — we, unfortunately, both called each other terrible names, as often happens when couples are breaking up. But that is it,” he stated.

Drake remarked that recently, Melissa had asked him to provide her with financial assistance, which he declared he did. The actor said he would be exploring legal options in regards to his ex-girlfriend’s accusations.