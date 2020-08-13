WWE News: Absent ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Superstar Resurfaces Online Following Last Year’s Scandals

As documented by Ringside News, controversial WWE superstar Lars Sullivan has resurfaced online following a wave of controversies that made headlines in 2019.

Sullivan has been updating his Instagram recently, though his account has been set to private and the nature of his posts remains unknown for the most part. However, some images acquired by the outlet show him training hard.

In one image, Sullivan can be seen hitting a tire with a sledgehammer. Other photos show him at the gym lifting weights and bench-pressing. The superstar appeared to be in very good shape at the time the pictures were taken.

Sullivan has reportedly received a groundswell of support from his followers as well. The report stated that responses to his updates have been positive overall, with people showing up to encourage and praise the polarizing performer.

The fact that Sullivan is training also suggests that he’s gearing up for his in-ring comeback. However, it could be a while before he returns to action. According to the report, Sullivan’s name hasn’t been mentioned backstage since he went on his current hiatus last year.

The superstar was the subject of a monster push on WWE television following a series of squash matches, but an anxiety attack, knee injury and negative headlines pertaining to his online behavior stalled his progress.

As recalled by Wrestling Inc, the superstar was given a fine after reports circulated which revealed how he’d made homophobic and racist remakes on message boards in the past. He was also quite critical of some WWE superstars, including Jeff Hardy.

Sullivan was reportedly set to receive a main event program with John Cena prior to his troubles. The belief was that he would have faced the multi-time World Champion at WrestleMania 35.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, videos also surfaced of his past adult film career. The scandal caused him to delete his social media accounts, and he remained quiet until the recent developments.

It’s worth noting that Sullivan wasn’t released as part of the company’s major cutbacks earlier this year. This suggests that officials still have plans for the former NXT star, and they could just be waiting until he’s recovered before they decide how to proceed with him on television.

Sullivan’s injury — which was confirmed last June — was estimated to keep him out of action for up to nine months. The Instagram photos indicated that the Friday Night SmackDown alumnus in the rehabilitation process after recovering.