US Moves To Change Showerhead Rules After Donald Trump Complains About Water Pressure

The Trump Administration moved to ease laws around showerhead water pressure in order to let more water flow out after Donald Trump complained that he isn’t able to get wet enough to keep his hair looking “perfect.”

As The Guardian reported, the Department of Energy proposed loosening the nearly 3-decade old law which dictates that new nozzles can’t release more than 2.5 galls of water per minute. Newer showerheads that have multiple nozzles are required to stay under 2.5 gallons total, no matter the number of fixtures.

But the new proposal would allow each head to send out 2.5 gallons of water per minute, which means that a fixture with four nozzles could spray 10 gallons per minute.

While Trump has railed against water standards in the U.S. on several instances, last month he made the topic personal. He noted that low water pressure makes it difficult for him to get his coif how he likes it.

“So showerheads — you take a shower, the water doesn’t come out. You want to wash your hands, the water doesn’t come out. So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer? Because my hair — I don’t know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect.”

Last December, he promised that his administration would look into changing policies around sinks, faucets, and toilets.

Andrew deLaski, executive director of the energy conservation group Appliance Standards Awareness Project, called the change necessary, noting that the new rules could wash “you out of the bathroom.”

“Frankly it’s silly,” deLaski said. “The country faces serious problems. We’ve got a pandemic, serious long-term drought throughout much of the West. We’ve got global climate change. Showerheads aren’t one of our problems.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren commented on the news, saying that the country shouldn’t be considering the idea of changing efficiency standards because “Donald Trump is having problems washing his hair.”

Consumer Reports vice president David Friedman, who is a former assistant secretary for the Department of Energy, said that the change could result in more costs to consumers and wasted water, though the administration argues that it would save Americans $3,100 each year.

Supporters have argued that citizens should be allowed to decide how much water to use, not Washington lawmakers.

The department also eyed washing machines with its new plan, though it isn’t clear when and if the plan would be put into place. The proposed shift would likely face legal challenges and Trump faces an uncertain re-election in November.