Qimmah Russo Pulls Up Her Sports Bra To Show Off Her Insane Figure

Qimmah Russo showed off her insane figure to her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Thursday, August 13, with a new post that certainly has many of them in awe. The American fitness model and athlete took to the photo-sharing app to upload a series of snapshots that saw her clad in a minuscule ensemble that allowed her to flaunt her chiseled physique, particularly her abs.

The photos captured Russo posing in front of a blank wall as she wore a two-piece set in different shades of green and blue. Her sports bra was pine green with mint at the seams and straps. It featured a V-shaped neckline that dipped into her chest, exposing her cleavage. Russo teamed it with a pair of tiny bottoms, which could be booty shorts or even underwear. They were blue with a medium green waistband, which sat low, allowing her to show off her strong obliques and lower stomach.

In the first photo, Russo looked down at her own stomach as she lifted up the sides of her sports bra to expose even more skin. In the second, she flexed her arm, drawing attention to her muscular bicep and shoulders. The third showed her in a more relaxed stance.

In the caption, Russo urged her fans to click on the link in her bio to participate in her 28-day challenge, which is all about her “ab secrets.” She also told them to do 50 crunches as soon as they wake up, because “You gotta start somewhere!”

Her followers wasted no time in engaging with her post. In under 30 minutes of going live, it has received more than 4,700 likes and over 85 comments. Instagram user used the opportunity to send Russo their love in the comments section and to shower her with compliments.

“The best, the best, the perfect body, hii from Colombia,” one of her fans said.

“Strong talented and absolutely amazing gorgeous,” replied another user.

“Love your Drive. It’s special keep up the Good Work,” a third admired raved.

“Gorgeous as always and I’ll try that every morning instead of waiting till night,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Russo is quite active on Instagram, as those who follow her certainly know. Just yesterday, she shared another post that featured her in a different activewear set, as The Inquisitr has previously written. Both pictures in the slideshow showed her in front of a mirror as she snapped the selfies with her phone. She wore an electric blue set that included a long-sleeved cropped top with a hoodie, white drawstrings, and matching side stripes. Her pants also had the same elements.