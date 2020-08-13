Savannah LaBrant Finally Reveals Infant Son’s Name, Baby Remains Hospitalized

Cole and Savannah LaBrant's son remains in the hospital.

Popular family YouTubers Cole and Savannah LaBrant fave finally revealed the name of their infant son. Savannah turned to Instagram on Wednesday, August 12 to inform their fans that the little boy has been named Zealand Cole. He remains in the hospital undergoing testing.

Zealand, who’s parents have been referring to simply as Baby Z on social media up until yesterday, was born on July 29. At first everything appeared normal and he was allowed to go home with his parents. However, only 24 hours later he had to return to the hospital due to complications and has remained in the NICU for the past two weeks. Doctors are still in the process of trying to figure out why the infant’s bilirubin numbers are so high.

Savannah shared two beautiful snapshots of herself cradling Zealand and kissing his cheek. The little boy looked adorable all wrapped up in a white blanket with a tiny grey hat on. The child stared at the camera, his eyes open wide. Despite the emotional turmoil she is currently undergoing due to not being able to bring her son home, the mother of three looked gorgeous, her long blond hair down in loose waves. She kept it casual sporting a tie-dye sweatshirt over a white dress. Wires, tubes, and other medical equipment could be seen behind them.

In the caption of her post, Savannah spoke directly to her son, telling him how much he has changed her life already by making her a stronger and better person. She acknowledged that all the unknown has taken a toll on her emotionally. However, she also said that whenever she is able to hold him the fear goes away.

The post got over 1.2 million likes in less than 24 hours. The couple’s many fans took to the comments section to gush over the sweet photos and to offer words of encouragement to Savannah and Cole.

“MY HEART! Absolutely stunning. Such a beautiful name for the most precious boy. He’s so blessed. I love this family,” wrote one fan.

“Such a beautiful photo Sav! Been praying for little Z and the family,” another person wrote.

“He will be home soon, I’ll continue praying,” one more fan commented upon the post.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, doctors are in the process of figuring out whether Zealand has a case of jaundice, which is fairly common, or a more serious condition. Savannah shares one daughter with Cole and has another little girl from a previous relationship.