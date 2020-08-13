Nata Lee Flaunts Enviable Booty In Mesh And Leather Lingerie

Nata Lee gave her 5.4 million Instagram fans something to look at on Thursday, August 13, with a new post in which she flaunted her enviable figure in a sultry lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

The photo captured the Russian bombshell indoors as she sat on the floor in front of a large mirror. The photographer was behind Lee and slightly to the right, shooting a bit of her head in the foreground and her full figure in the reflection.

Lee posed with her booty toward the mirror while sitting upright, placing her hands in front of her to lift her torso. She looked at her own reflection with soft eyes while allowing her lips to hang open. She wore her blond hair swept over to one side and styled in waves.

Lee sizzled in a black two-piece lingerie set that included a mesh top. Its medium straps stretched over her shoulders and had a silver slider to adjust its tightness. The fabric gave it a semi-sheer effect, though the solid edges helped to censor it for the picture. Her thong bottom put her toned derriere fully on display while a leather garter belt showcased her itty-bitty waist.

In the caption, Lee shared that the quarantine in her country is finally over, which means she will be posting more often now. She also announced that she is running a contest today and explained what her fans have to do to win an exclusive photo from the latest photo shoot.

Her followers immediately reacted to the post. In under a half hour, it has attracted more than 65,600 likes and upwards of 685 comments. They flocked to the comments section to wonder why she has been quiet on social media and to praise her incredible looks.

“You posted after so long or I’ve not been getting your post notifications btw your blow my mind,” one user wrote.

“Absolutely stunning so beautiful and sexy babe,” raved another user.

“This outfitttt!!!! [Cat with heart eyes] Where is it from!!???,” a third fan chimed in.

“Missed you babe & you look in great shape,” added a fourth admirer.

Lee often sports intricate lingerie on her Instagram. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she recently shared an image of herself in a one-piece set. The top part was see-through and had dots embroidered all throughout. It boasted a thong back that attached to the main part via a sheer skirt-like structure. It also included a garter belt with thick straps that wrapped around her body and hugged her thigh. She struck an unusual pose in front of a mirror.