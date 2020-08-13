Kylie Jenner Shouts ‘Let Me F*cking Live’ To Mom Kris In New ‘KUWTK’ Teaser

A new teaser for Season 18 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians showed Kylie Jenner shouting to mom Kris, who was trying to get her wayward family out the door to make a dinner reservation.

In the sneak preview of the E! show — which dropped on YouTube on Thursday — a party-ready Kylie could be seen taking shots with Kris’ partner, Corey Gamble, in the kitchen of the famous family’s Palm Springs abode. However, as the pair enjoyed themselves, Kris was shown waiting by the door dressed in a vibrant coat and appearing annoyed by her youngest child’s antics.

As her mother nagged at her to hurry up, the makeup mogul got huffy.

“Let me f*cking live,” she yelled, before she clinked shot glasses with Corey as the pair toasted “to Kris” and then “to patience.”

Earlier in the clip, Kylie made it clear she was ready to party as she attempted to get her reluctant sister Khloe to take a tequila shot with her.

As Kris looked on with a worried expression on her face, the 23-year-old warned “tonight’s a different kinda night.”

JC Olivera / Getty Images

Khloe — who was clad in a skintight animal-print catsuit — replied that she did not want to take a shot of tequila because she would then have to stick to the liquor for the duration of the evening. However, Kylie soon found a drinking buddy in Corey, who backed her unhurried attitude.

“We don’t rush, we just float through life,” he said, as Kylie browsed the contents of the fridge.

Scott Disick appeared to be on Kris’ side in the clip, as he can be heard telling the pair that there will be a bar at the venue they are headed to.

In her one-on-one interview, Khloe confessed that she did not like the way the evening was turning out.

“This sister night is turning into fights left and right,” she said. “This is supposed to be a fun sister night, let’s just f*cking have fun.”

The second half of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 18 is expected to drop on E! this September.

Kylie and Kris’ drama marks a new twist in the mother-daughter duo’s usually tight relationship. As The Inquisitr reported, the iconic momager marked her youngest daughter’s 23rd birthday on Monday with a gallery of adorable throwback posts on Instagram.

“You are the most thoughtful, generous, considerate, creative, smart and loving girl and I’m so blessed God chose me to be your Mommy,” Kris wrote in the effusive caption.