Brandi Glanville Targets Someone’s Acting Skills After Denise Richards Denies Her Claims On ‘RHOBH’

Brandi Glanville seemingly slammed Denise Richards in her Instagram Stories and on Twitter during the latest 'RHOBH' episode.

Brandi Glanville appeared to speak out against Denise Richards on social media during the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as she’s done in recent weeks.

Amid the August 12 show, Brandi took to her Instagram Stories to call out someone for their many mistruths and slam their acting skills before taking to her Twitter page with a couple of additional posts, one of which also spoke of someone’s continued false claims.

“Lies, Lies and more Lies… Some people really aren’t the great actresses they think they are. wow!” Brandi wrote to her fans and followers on her Instagram Stories, failing to reveal who it was that she was referring to.

Amid Brandi’s social media posts, her co-stars were seen attending a cast trip in Rome, Italy, where Denise was confronted on multiple occasions about the statements Brandi has made in regard to their supposed affair, and the mean things Denise reportedly told her about the other ladies. As fans will recall, those things included statements about Teddi Mellencamp allegedly living in her father John Mellencamp’s shadow and being desperate to be a part of the RHOBH cast, and a comment about Erika Jayne supposedly acting a bit icy.

In response to the many questions she received from her co-stars, Denise attempted to turn the tables by stating that Brandi also claimed to have slept with one of them, who she would not name, and suggesting that Brandi was the one who spoke ill of the other women.

“The truth might hurt but it’s easier than having to keep track of all the lies,” Brandi wrote as the episode aired.

In a second tweet, Brandi said she was “done with the bullsh*t” while also sharing a photo of her prepared dinner.

While Brandi never even confirmed that she was referring to something happening on the show, it seems highly likely, especially given her track record of throwing shade at Denise online.

Brandi Glanville attends the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Denise opened up about Brandi’s allegations against her to Lisa Rinna during last week’s episode of the show. At the time, after denying that she cheated on her husband with Brandi, Denise accused Brandi of making up the rumor for “shock value.”

Denise then attempted to downplay her friendship with her co-star.

“I’ve seen her a couple times in my life. She wanted to do a podcast and I told her I was out of town, so she asked could she come up and interview me and the cast,” she alleged.