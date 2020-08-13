Brooke Shields Shows Off Her Ripped Upper Body In Workout Gear Two Months After Turning 55

The 55-year-old mom of two shared a jaw-dropping photo as she got ready to workout.

Brooke Shields showed off her fit body in a new photo posted to Instagram. A few days after she flaunted her endless legs while lounging on a boat, the 55-year-old mom of two shared a new snap that showed off her ripped upper body.

In the photo posted to her social media page, Brooke posed on a patio wearing a form-fitting navy blue workout tank and mesh legging-style pants. The actress and model wore sunglasses and smiled at the camera as she twisted to the side alongside a purple yoga mat that lay nearby.

Brooke’s incredibly toned arms were in full view in the snap. The Blue Lagoon star tagged her outfit’s maker, Aeri, in the photo. She also wore several rings, a necklace, and a watch in the pre-workout pic, which can be seen below.

Hundreds of Brooke’s 1.1 million followers commented on the pic, including several famous friends who noted how amazing she looks two months after celebrating her milestone 55th birthday.

“One hell of a strong sexy body there, miss,” wrote ’80s supermodel Helena Christensen.

“You look absolutely beautiful!: added TV personality and Donald Trump ex-wife, Marla Maples.

Other fans raved about Brooke’s toned upper body.

“Your arms and shoulders look good,” one fan wrote.

“Omg– how do I get your arms on my body?” another asked.

“Looking super lean,” a third follower commented.

Another fan joked about Brooke’s “arm and finger workout weights” in reference to the jewelry she was wearing. Others questioned a brace that appears to be on the star’s left knee amd asked her how she is modifying her workouts after her apparent injury.

And still other fans asked Brooke to hare what her typical diet and exercise plan is. Several said they would buy a book about her routine if she would write one.

Brooke has shared parts of her workout regimen with her fans. A look at her Instagram page shows her doing crunches, an outdoor chair exercise, and sharing regular Wednesday workouts. There are also several throwback photos of Brooke in ’80s and ’90s fitness gear, showing that he has always been into exercise.

She recently shared a throwback video to Instagram, which can be seen here, as she tried to teach legendary talk show host Regis Philbin some of her moves. In the clip, the 6-foot-tall beauty showed off her flexibility as she bent down and stretched to the ground, laying her hands flat on the rug in Regis’ studio.