‘Double Shot At Love’ Teaser: Pauly D Tells Vinny He Doesn’t Want ‘White Picket Fence’ With Nikki Hall

In the latest teaser trailer for MTV’s A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio revealed in a telling discussion with his best pal Vinny Guadagnino that he does not want a “white picket fence” with his former girlfriend Nikki Hall. The couple, who recently reunited after a messy breakup, appeared to differ in opinion on how they should move forward in their relationship.

Tonight’s episode will feature a trip to Miami for the cast, which includes Suzi Baidya, Maria Elizondo, Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz, Derynn Paige, Marissa Lucchese, Brandon Stakemann, Antonio Locke, and Nicky Curd. It will be a whirlwind 24 hours for the group, who will spend time in the city and attend one of Pauly’s biggest engagements to date.

Vinny and Pauly, who also star on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, discussed Pauly’s feelings for Nikki in the video clip. Vinny asked his longtime friend how he felt about his former flame, noting it seemed their friendship went from not talking to only having eyes for one another very quickly. Vinny called Pauly’s actions toward Nikki “wifey stuff” in his statements.

The DJ remarked he was having fun and it appeared Nikki was as well. He stated he did not want anything serious right now and just wanted to “go to dinner.” Pauly said that if Nikki was not willing to go slower, their union had to end.

In turn, Nikki was seen in the short clip speaking to Maria. She felt differently and seemed to want to move at a faster romantic pace than Pauly may be comfortable with.

Fans of the show seemed to be conflicted in their response to this teaser trailer for the popular television show. While many wanted to see the couple move forward, other viewers were wary of Nikki’s intentions as she had a history of moving too fast with the show’s most eligible bachelor.

“Pauly says one thing to Vinny then acts completely different around Nikki. They both act like they’re in a relationship, not just Nikki. He’s a grown man, he knows what he wants. He needs to not look for approval from everyone else,” stated one fan.

“Pauly talks to everyone about this BUT Nikki. Tell her how you really feel and stop looking to Vinny to tell you what to do,” said a second follower.

“They both need to really just talk and stop playing. If he tells her that he wants to go slow, I feel like she’ll understand and be on board with that,” summed up a third Instagram user.