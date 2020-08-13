Rob Kardashian Says ‘We Back’ & Shares Slimmed Down Selfie On Instagram

Rob Kardashian announced “we back!!” on Instagram as he posted a selfie of his slimmed-down face, showcasing the results of his weight loss regimen.

The reality star was dressed casually in the photo — which appeared to have been snapped in a luxury car. He wore an azure t-shirt under a comfy black hoodie, which was zipped all the way up.

Rob rocked a black Los Angeles Dodgers snapback with a sky blue inner rim in the image, which is no surprise given he is a long-time fan of the baseball team.

Kardashian completed his photo-ready look with a vibrant blue mask that covered his lower face, as he attempted to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. He appeared relaxed and happy as he looked slightly away from the camera.

However, it was the post’s short caption that gave the most away about Rob’s positive state of mind.

As The Mirror noted, Rob has kept a low profile over the past few years, in contrast to the rest of his famous family. During this time, he shunned the spotlight and avoided photo opportunities, and The Daily Mail reported that he even missed sister Kim Kardashian’s wedding to Kanye West so his weight gain would not be captured in family photos.

As The Mirror article notes, after years of ensuring he did not feature in publicly-shared photographs, Rob was spotted in images from sister Khloe Kardashian’s 36th birthday back in June, which were met with a glowing reception from his supporters. Since then, Rob has ended his self-imposed selfie ban and began sharing images of himself with his 1.7 million followers once more.

Kardashian’s fans and supporters went wild for his latest post.

“The double chin is goneeee baby boy is backkkkkk,” wrote one commenter, celebrating the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star’s recent weight loss.

“So handsome… even with the mask,” enthused another fan.

“Your eyes! Welcome back,” commented a third admirer.

This comes after Rob made headlines with a shirtless selfie he posted on August 3. As The Inquisitr covered, the 33-year-old uploaded an image of his face and bare tattooed shoulders against a dreamy swimming pool backdrop. In the picture, he wore a blue bucket hat emblazoned with the Los Angeles Rams’ logo.

“I didn’t see the light until I was already a man, by then it was nothing to me but blinding,” he wrote in the cryptic caption which accompanied the post.