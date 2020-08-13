Pussycat Dolls Singer Ashley Roberts Licks Her Lips In A White Bikini

Ashley's soaking up the sun in Turkey.

Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts put her seriously fit body on show this week in another sizzling bikini photo. The “I Don’t Need A Man” singer looked every inch the superstar in the new snap posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday, August 12, which was hot in every sense of the word.

Ashley rocked a plain white two-piece while she sunbathed on a wooden deck. She seductively licked her lips and soaked up the sunshine on her vacation by relaxing next to the stunning scenery of the ocean and mountains.

She sat up on a padded sun lounger and leaned back on her hands, which were placed on a towel to show off her bright red manicure. Ashley tilted her head slightly to the left while her blond hair was tied up into a bun with a scrunchie. She appeared to stretch out her left leg while her right leg was bent.

The former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing contestant kept her eyes shielded with a pair of vintage-style sunglasses with a thick white rim and dark lenses and also accessorized with a pair of small hoop earrings.

As for her bikini, Ashley sizzled in a ribbed top with two thick adjustable straps that held the main piece of material up with suspender style metallic fastenings.

Her bottoms perfectly matched and were made of the same material with the same unique fastening design on both hips.

The swimwear look perfectly showcased her glowing all-over tan and her slim middle, including her chiselled abs.

Her geotag indicated that she was soaking up the sun at the D-Resort Gocek in Muğla, Turkey. Ashley shared a number of hashtags including #holiday, #beach, and #happyplace with a blue heart and an anchor emoji.

The comments section featured plenty of sweet messages for Nicole Scherzinger’s bandmate.

“Beautyyyyy,” one fan commented with two cat heart eye emoji.

“You look gorgeous,” another Instagram user said with a fire and heart eye symbol.

A third person told Ashley that they thought she was “killing the game.”

“Beaut beaut beaut,” a fourth comment read.

The gorgeous new upload has almost 15,000 likes and was posted one day after she gave fans another look at her flawless bikini body during her Turkish getaway on Instagram.

That time, the “When I Grow Up” singer wowed when she flashed her toned abs in a floral swim look as she made her way out of the ocean while dripping wet.