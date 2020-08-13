Captain Sandy Yawn Under Fire For Promoting Yachting School Days After Hannah Ferrier Announces Similar Course

Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn came under fire on social media late Wednesday after writing a tweet that promoted a yachting school. The post’s timing was questionable as her co-star, Hannah Ferrier, recently announced a new venture to assist people in entering the industry. The two have been at odds for several seasons now.

Sandy tweeted a photo of a massive mega yacht and promoted a course at Maritime Professional Training or MPT, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“Dreams are dreams unless you make goals and follow them! Make your dream come true and join the maritime industry,” the tweet partially read.

Fans immediately questioned the timing of the post as Sandy’s co-star, Hannah Ferrier, announced on Monday in her Instagram Stories that she was launching a course to help people enter yachting.

“Seems extremely shady & petty. You already fired her after another yachti[sic] invaded her privacy, now you wanna take this from her,” a fan replied.

“This is terrible timing on your part,” another insisted.

Sandy maintained that her promotion of MPT has been ongoing and had nothing to do with Hannah’s announcement.

“Good lord, I have been posting about this school for years,” she replied.

The Below Deck Mediterranean leader insisted that she gets questioned frequently about courses and was providing the information, as she has done for some time. Hannah and Sandy do not follow one another on social media, so it was not clear if she was aware of the announcement.

The “Stud of the Sea,” Captain Lee Rosbach, shared his MPT endorsement as he came to Sandy’s defense.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

“MPTUSA is the best maritime school ever. Have been a alum of theirs for years. Capt Sandy was simply giving good advice, as have I for the same institution and will continue to do so,” he replied.

Lee further insisted that Sandy’s tweet “has nothing to do with Hannah” and told followers to “lighten up.”

Sandy and Hannah have been at odds for several years. Last season, the captain told the chief stewardess that she was not cut out for her role and, at one point, vowed that she would never work with her again.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hannah’s bunkmate, Malia White, recently captured a photograph of her purse contents and sent it along to Sandy. The image included questionable items, including CBD and Valium. The stewardess was called up to the bridge to discuss the pills and called the situation an “absolute nightmare.”