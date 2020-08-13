‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Thursday: Elizabeth Blasts Franco & Nikolas Pushes Ava

General Hospital spoilers for the episode airing on Thursday suggest that there are rocky moments ahead for two central Port Charles couples. Elizabeth Webber and Franco Baldwin have hit something of a rough patch in their marriage, and the sneak peek shared via Twitter indicates there’s more trouble on the way. Some of these issues were instigated by Nikolas Cassadine and Ava Jerome, and they’re facing obstacles of their own.

In the preview for the August 13 show, Elizabeth and Franco are seen at General Hospital. Teasers suggest that they are arguing over something, and she takes offense to something he says. She tells her husband not to use her or her boys as an excuse.

Franco looks pained as his wife says this, and it doesn’t appear that this tense conversation will bring the pair to any joyful conclusions. According to SheKnows Soaps, the two will be at odds during this General Hospital episode. Unfortunately, multiple signs point toward ongoing tensions for this fan-favorite couple, but “Friz” fans are anxious to see all of this resolved.

As for Nik and Ava’s marriage, that was troubled from the moment the two exchanged vows. Their union was never based on love, and they are already facing a likely split. However, they remain at a standoff over the Cassadine riches.

The latest General Hospital spoilers detail that he will try to push her to cave to his demands once again. He will tell Ava that she needs to prove something, and it seems likely this is related to Spencer.

As General Hospital fans will remember, Spencer was furious to learn that his father was still alive and had hidden that fact from him for three years. Recently, the teen sent his dad a letter saying he’d be open to reconciling, but only if Nik dumped Ava.

As much as Nikolas would be willing to do that, he got stuck on one significant issue. The post-nuptial agreement he and Ava signed indicated that he’d have to sign over all of the Cassadine riches to her in a situation like this.

This General Hospital preview seems to hint that Ava may insist that she has a great deal of love for Spencer. That is known to be the case, but she doesn’t necessarily feel strongly enough about to tear up the post-nuptial agreement.

General Hospital teasers hint that he’ll want her to prove her love for the teen by letting him out of the stipulations of their deal. Everybody will have to tune in to Thursday’s show to see how she answers, but it seems unlikely she’ll be giving in at this point.