Natasha Oakley Looks Breathtaking In A Semi-Sheer White Maxi Dress While Enjoying The Sunset

Natasha Oakley steamed up her Instagram page on Wednesday with a duo of gorgeous new snaps. The model traded in her typical bikini looks for a gorgeous dress in the stunning share, a change that has quickly become a hit with her thousands of fans.

Natasha looked breathtaking in the double-pic update as she rocked a white maxi dress from Leo & Lin that perfectly suited her slender frame. The piece was made of a pleated, semi-sheer material, and featured dramatic pouf sleeves and a set of buttons along the entire length of its bodice. The 30-year-old opted to leave them all unclasped, exposing a subtle glimpse of cleavage that gave the look a seductive vibe.

The garment was cinched at Natasha’s midsection with two thick white belts, emphasizing her trim waist and hourglass frame. It proceeded to flow out into a floor-length skirt, hitting right at her ankles to reveal the square-toed nude sandals she was wearing. Its thin fabric also offered a faint glimpse at the model’s sculpted legs underneath.

Natasha completed her look with a small white woven handbag from Bottega Venata.

The Monday Swimwear co-founder posed outside on the patio of a large building in the first image of the set, which a geotag indicated was the Park Hyatt hotel in Sydney, Australia. She rested one arm on top of a glass wall that surrounded the foliage-filled space and used the other to pull her dress out to too the side. The harbor and iconic Sydney Opera House could be seen in the background of the snap, while the beginnings of a beautiful sunset illuminated the sky to complete the scene.

The second photo of the series capture Natasha striking a similar pose, though that time she was captured inside the resort. She stood in what appeared to be the lobby of the grand building. The space was minimally decorated, ensuring that all eyes were on the blond beauty as she worked the camera.

Fans certainly seemed impressed by the Aussie hottie’s latest look and were hardly shy about expressing their love for it in the comments section of the post.

“Omg, such a perfect human being,” one person wrote.

“This dress is a dream on you,” praised another fan.

“Absolutely in love with this look, oh wow,” a third admirer remarked.

“Always a stunner!!” added a fourth follower.

The upload has also been awarded more than 16,000 likes within 14 hours of going live.